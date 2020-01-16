Liphook school comes together to plant trees and raise funding

Trees have been planted at a school as part of its fund-raising efforts and to improve its grounds.

Parents and pupils from Highfield and Brookham Schools in Liphook came together for a tree planting event to replace an avenue of mature trees on the grounds which had to be felled in October for safety reasons.

Current and past families of pupils were invited to donate towards the cost of the 46 new trees with the trees being dubbed theirs ‘for life’.

Nessie Alexander, a parent who assisted with the planting, said: “The headmaster’s words were very touching and it was wonderful to hear about his thoughts behind the last set of trees being planted after WWI.

“I love the fact that we are replanting in their memory again, and for others loved and lost.

“It was a very special day, and certainly one we shall always remember.”

The event helped to raise £15,369.60 which was donated to Highfield School Centenary Bursaries Fund.

Phillip Evitt, headmaster at Highfield School, said: “Thank you to all the families who made donations to have their ‘tree for life’ in our beautiful school grounds.

“This replanting is a powerful confirmation of our continued commitment to the stewardship of our glorious environment.

“Not only is this planting in step with our environmental ambition, it is also to be a celebration of our commitment to broadening access to the school through the Centenary Bursaries Fund.”

In 2007, Highfield and Brookham Schools created the Highfield School Centenary Bursaries Fund, an award scheme which offers fully funded school places for children who would draw exceptional benefit from joining the school, perhaps as a result of less than optimal family or educational circumstances.

The aim of the fund is to broaden access to children for whom a Highfield and Brookham education is likely to have the greatest impact on their academic and personal development and future life chances.

To find out more about Highfield and Brookham Schools and their bursaries fund visit highfieldandbrookham.co. uk.