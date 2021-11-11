Live music in Chichester: Weekly event makes return to city

Guitarist stock image

The open-mic night at La Havana in Little London made its return to the city on Wednesday, November 3.

Now two weeks in, musicians are making a steady return to the venue, and cover a range a music styles and age groups.

The bar's owner, Pourang Boroumand, said: "It's a night of surprise. It's just quite a pleasant thing to hear.

"Sometimes you'll hear someone you haven't heard before which is great — especially when they are very good at what they are doing."

As the event begins to build up steam again, Pourang has urged budding performers to give La Havana a try.

He added: "Just come and try it out. The good thing about our venue is we don't look at how 'good' or 'bad' someone is because we look at it as a stepping stone. The other thing is: it's free!"

Prior to the pandemic, the popular weekly event had been running for well over 20 years, with musicians and poets alike taking to the stage to share their creative capabilities.

"It was the longest running open mic night in the South East, " Pourang said, "it has been running since as long as we have operated for. Well over 20 years."

"We started out with one active speaker and just a few people coming, then it just exploded — we started getting so many people. Then we had to get a bigger speaker."

"Obviously we had to stop during the pandemic but that is the only time we stopped."