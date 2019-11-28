Lodsworth Larder volunteer nominated for national award after decade of commitment

A volunteer at a community run shop in Lodsworth was nominated for a national award after a decade of committed service.

Lodsworth Larder volunteer Amanda Spence is through to the national finals of the 2019 Rural Community Business Awards, run by charity Plunkett Foundation.

Amanda is up for the People’s Choice Award, which recognises a person who has made an outstanding contribution.

George Wilson, chairman of Lodsworth Larder, said: “We are so proud and fortunate to have our village shop and a wonderful team of volunteers like Amanda, who dedicate themselves so generously and effectively to the business.

“Amanda stands out for her consistency in volunteering every Monday morning from when we opened ten years ago, week in, week out.

“She is an ambassador for the village and for the Larder, making all newcomers welcome with her phone list and Larder bag, and sums up the spirit of this special place.”

Amanda was a founder volunteer and shareholder who helped launch Lodsworth Larder as a community enterprise in 2009.

Ten years on, she is still active in keeping the shop vibrant and relevant for all.

The awards ceremony was due to be held yesterday, after the Observer went to press. Winners took away a cheque for £250.

The Plunkett Foundation is marking its centenary year. Since 2013 the charity has been recognising community businesses with its annual awards.