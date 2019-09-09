Bulldog Picnic - Bulldog Rescue and Rehoming Trust.2019''The 22nd Annual Bulldog Picnic. ''Pictured are the Lakes and Gregs family with Wilton (8 months).''Picture: Liz Pearce''07/09/2019''LP191171 SUS-190909-095405008

Lodsworth’s annual Bulldog Picnic – in pictures

This year saw the 22nd annual Bulldog Picnic take place at Lodsworth Village Hall and Sports Field on Saturday (September 7).

The event was organised by Bulldog Rescue & Rehoming Trust and is the charity’s main fundraising event. See if you recognise anyone in our pictures from the day. READ MORE: Midhurst Fire Station open day in pictures

Bulldog Picnic - Bulldog Rescue and Rehoming Trust.2019''The 22nd Annual Bulldog Picnic. '''Picture: Liz Pearce''07/09/2019''LP191172 SUS-190909-095438008
Bulldog Picnic - Bulldog Rescue and Rehoming Trust.2019''The 22nd Annual Bulldog Picnic. ''Pictured is Grace Nelhans with Rusty (1).''Picture: Liz Pearce''07/09/2019''LP191167 SUS-190909-095042008
Bulldog Picnic - Bulldog Rescue and Rehoming Trust.2019''The 22nd Annual Bulldog Picnic. ''Pictured are competitors in the class the dog with the waggiest tail.''Picture: Liz Pearce''07/09/2019''LP191168 SUS-190909-095201008
Bulldog Picnic - Bulldog Rescue and Rehoming Trust.2019''The 22nd Annual Bulldog Picnic. ''Pictured is Ann Sackett with Dotty. ''Picture: Liz Pearce''07/09/2019''LP191169 SUS-190909-095224008
