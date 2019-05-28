Love Island 2019 cast to feature Sussex air hostess

An air hostess from Sussex is on the line-up for ITV2 reality TV show Love Island.

Amy Hart, 26, from Worthing, West Sussex, will be joining 11 other contestants looking for love in the Mallorcan villa when the show airs on Monday, June 3.

Amy Hart, 26, from Worthing is in this year's Love Island line-up. Picture: ITV

In an interview with ITV ahead of series five airing, the former Worthing Musical Comedy Society member described herself as 'the Bridget Jones of her friendship group', with her strengths being 'her quick wit, fierce loyalty and uniqueness' and her weakness being a 'bit bossy, being late for everything and giving too much to the wrong people'.

Rating her appearance a 'six and a half out of ten and her personality an eight', she added: "Where I’m from, no-one really dresses like me or acts like me."

"I’m a real girl’s girl and I do believe in girl code"

The aim of the show is for contestants to couple up in order to secure their place in the villa, with those who stay single finding themselves at risk of being dumped from the island. Ultimately the public will decide their favourite couple, who will walk away from the villa with a cash prize.

When asked how far she was prepared to go in the villa to get what she wanted, she said: "I’m going there to find ‘the one’ but I’m also going there to have an amazing summer and meet amazing friends as well.

"I’m a real girl’s girl and I do believe in girl code. My best friends at home are my best friends because we have the same taste in alcohol but different taste in men.

"I hope that the girls won’t have the same taste in men as me but you don’t know what’s going to happen until you’re in there.

"I think you have to talk about it and really weigh up whether someone is amazing for you. They might not be and they might be better suited to someone else."

Amy's 'weird' TV crush

She described her 'perfect guy' as 'someone to travel the world with, have fun with and someone who is going to love me as much as I love them'.

Her celebrity crushes included some niche contenders. She said: "Liam Hemsworth, he’s fit. Ashley Banjo from Diversity is really fit.

"Then I have weird celebrity crushes as well like David Walliams and Simon Cowell. You’d never go there obviously but there is something about them."

But the budding reality TV star is only one step removed from The X Factor mogul, having met one of his proteges at a club. She said: "I went on a night out once and Liam from One Direction was there. We were in the VIP bit and so was he and he walked past me and I smiled and he said ‘Hey, you alright? What’s your name?’

"He told us to come and sit in his booth and we had a picture together. I put it on Instagram and then my cousin who was twelve and a big One Direction fan put it on her Instagram and suddenly I was on all these international One Direction accounts. I was on Sugarscape and I was getting hate from ten year-olds because they thought I was dating him!

"Also I met Piers Morgan on a flight once… that famous Love Island fan! I had him and his boys coming home from a lads’ trip to the cricket. They were such a lovely family."

She also recalled her most disastrous dating experience: "I was playing with my hair extension on a date, trying to be all cute and I felt it come out so I had to try and style it out, discretely pull it out and drop it into my bag."