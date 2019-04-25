Major gas works planned for Chichester

Works to 'ensure a safe and reliable gas supply' in Chichester begin on Monday (April 29), the BID has announced.

Chichester BID said the project in North Street involves the 'essential replacement' of old metal gas mains with a new plastic pipe, which will involve a temporary road closure and traffic lights until May 13.

A spokesman said: "We’ve been informed that this work will ensure a safe and reliable gas supply to the local area.

"To ensure everyone’s safety around the work area, the work will involve a temporary road closure and traffic lights. North Walls will be closed at the junction of North Street to just above number 25 North walls [and] two-way traffic lights will be in place along North Street. These lights will be manually operated to minimise the disruption."

The work will take place Monday to Friday between 7.30am and 6pm and Saturdays if required.

However, the BID has been 'assured that they will try to minimise noisy activities where possible'.

Questions or concerns can be sent to office@chichesterbid.co.uk.

See also: Works for new £22 million Chichester underground wastewater pipeline to start in May