Major Mick set to complete latest rowing challenge in Chichester — raising thousands for charity

Major Mick raises £22K as he nears the half-way mark in 100 mile canal challengeThe 80-year-old from West Wittering has been rowing in iconic waterways up and down the county in his home-made vessel, the Tintanic II.

Major Mick previously set himself the challenge of rowing 100 miles on Chichester Canal for which he raised £44,000.

His latest nautical adventure has seen him row in waterways including Henley, Blenheim Palace and Loch Ness.

Major Mick Stanley

He has invited Chichester residents to come and show their support.

"It's a celebration of my rowing for the last year and support of St Wilfrid's and Alzheimer's UK," he said, "I have rowed 200 miles and now raised more than £54,000 and have visited over 25 locations in the UK in the past six months.

"It has been quite hard work — the rowing is the easy bit — it's the driving around with the Tintanic II rattling around in the back."

"Unfortunately, I didn't see the Loch Ness Monster. It was one one of the last days and the weather looked very dark and sinister so I was a bit disappointed to to have see the monster."

Talking about the places he visited, Mick added: "They have all been fascinating and all very different. One that does stick out is the Kelpies that are between Edinburgh and Glasgow. They are absolutely stunning to look at."

"It has been a lot of fun and that is how it started off and that is how I would like to keep it."

A Jazz band will also be playing from the balcony of the Basin café on September 29 and will include 'Michael Row The Boat Ashore' in their set.