Major Selsey project will 'put us on the map'

A grant of more than £22,000 will 'put Selsey on the map' the town council has said.

Shares of £250,000 were handed out to more than 40 community projects by Chichester District Council as part of its 'New Homes Bonus'.

Money was awarded to projects that can demonstrate the impacts of development, aim to enhance the local area, and benefit the community.

Neighbourhood coordinator Zoe Neal described the project as 'an ever evolving digital service' aimed not only and people in the community but for tourists as well.

"It's something very different and really exciting.

"The whole point is to encourage community cohesion. It's really important to help increase the footfall in Selsey. In putting this together I bought together local community groups to research it."

Zoe said the digital platform will allow community groups to share information and update residents on specific topics, while also acting as an educational and recreational tool for schools, tourists, residents and visitors.

Community groups will be able to provide information about local issues and upcoming events and the service will also help to promote local businesses and encourage tourists spending time at Bunn Leisure an easy-to-use guide to find out more about the quirks of the town.

One feature planned the for service would allow the user to use aim their phones at points of interest in the town, such as the Mulberry Harbour sea defences, and the application will point it out and give information.

The plan is for the system to launch during the May half term.

Zoe added: "It has been a lot of work but it has been so great the positivity of the local community groups that want to get involved in it. As more research projects happen we can then build on that and we can change it and grow it.

"The information we get out of it will help us be informed on key attractions — it's really really exciting. It's putting Selsey back on the map."

The plan received unanimous support from town councillors at a meeting in July this year.

Read more about the funding in our original story here: £250,000 goes to community projects across Chichester district