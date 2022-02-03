The Manhood Peninsula Group at a meeting with Chichester MP Gillian Keegan last year. SUS-220302-112627001

In a statement released by the group it said: “If you travel by bicycle and live on the Eastern side of the Manhood, in Sidlesham, Selsey or Hunston you will no longer be able to safely cycle into Chichester and back until Easter.

“This is because the only safe, traffic free, cycle route along the Chichester Canal is being closed for eight weeks for towpath repairs.

Joan Foster, Chair of the Manhood Peninsula Action Group and Ian Swann, Chair of Chichester District Cycle Forum, jointly said: “We have campaigned for many years to improve the cycle and walking routes into the city.

“There is no alternative and this will force more residents, and visitors into their cars.

“Congestion and pollution will increase. Why is it that safe cycle routes are so few and far between?”

Ian Swann said: “If this was happening to an important road then alternatives would be planned and signed diversions put in place; but if you use a bike then no one at County Hall seems bothered even though this is part of National Cycle Network Route 2, the key strategic cycle route from Dover to St. Austell.”

Joan Foster, resident of Hunston, said “many residents and visitors use the towpath to go into Chichester.

“Now we are being directed along a muddy footpath with obstructive gates and over twice the distance and twice the time to reach the City Centre”.