'Due to the amazing response to the petition and support for the march', the event — which was scheduled for Saturday, October 9 — required Public Liability Insurance.

Organisers said no insurance company had been willing to provide this 'as they see the march as a political protest'.

A spokesperson for the Manhood Peninsula Action Group (MPAG) added: "We do not wish to put thousands of peaceful campaigners at risk without insurance."

East Wittering residents protesting, in May, against the scale of development proposed in the area. Photo: Steve Robards SR2105221

The demonstration had been seen as an opportunity for local Chichester communities to peacefully protest to protect the Manhood Peninsula and Chichester Harbour villages from 'unsustainable development'. Protesters would have marched from County Hall to Priory Park.

See pictures from the event in East Wittering here.

"So much for the right to peaceful protest but we still need you," the MPAG spokesperson said.

"We are putting all our immediate efforts into gaining more signatures for the petition and will find a new way to present your views to government which generates maximum publicity.

"Please sign the petition if you haven’t already [here] and tell your friends to sign so our voices are heard.