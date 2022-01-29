March for Manhood and Harbour villages. Petition has been signed by 5,000 people opposing the urbanisation of the area around Chichester. Pic S Robards SR2201291

March for Manhood Peninsula and Harbour Villages protest — in pictures

Campaigners opposed to the urbanisation of the Manhood Peninsula and Harbour Villages took to the streets of Chichester in protest today (Saturday, January 29).

By Joe Stack
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 5:05 pm

More than 200 people met at Priory Park this morning before marching to County Hall in West Street armed with a petition of more than 5,000 signatures against the urbanisation of the peninsula.

