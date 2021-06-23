Meet the litterpicking hero who volunteers to clean Bognor’s streets

Some people struggle to adjust to new places. Not Andy Newton-Prince. When he moved to Bognor Regis from Peterborough six weeks ago, he almost immediately took to the streets to make his new home a better place.

“I walked down to the seafront and I saw all this litter and thought ‘my word’. But then I thought ‘what am I going to do about it?’” the 63-year-old said.

Soon enough, he’d found himself a litter picker, some gloves, a comfortable pair of shoes and set out to solve the problem: “So far, people have been really complimentary.

Andy Newton-Prince volunteers to pick up litter throughout the community

“It’s a good way of making friends. The people around here have been really good to me- they always say hi.”

So much so that some residents have actually rewarded him for his efforts, presenting him with a box of chocolates and bottles of water for all his hard work.

“People have been really nice and generally supportive of what I’m doing,” he said

Mr Newton-Prince used to work as a carer before leaving the industry for his health. His 30 years of experience has hardened him to whatever he might find littering the streets of Bognor: “I’ve seen it all,” he said.