Meet the nutritionist and self-proclaimed ‘adventure-addict’ transforming local ladies' lives in Chichester

Since leaving the UK to study in Australia at 19, Stephanie has travelled to over 40 countries and has picked up the ultimate tips for healthy living along the way.

Now she has returned to Chichester and is sharing what she has learnt with residents through her wellness club Local Ladies — designed to encapsulate her vision of health.

She said: “I was fascinated by the healthy, outside, go-getter culture that Aussies are blessed with and it inspired me to learn more about how we can optimise our health and happiness.

'Local Ladies' wellness group

“Health isn't just about eating our veggies, it's about getting enough sleep, having a healthy, supportive routine that's low in stress, moving our bodies regularly and having time out with our friends and family!

“Establishing a balance with the food you eat is a great place to start, hence me becoming a nutritionist. Yet, health and happiness is radiated by those who feel that they are part of a community and who spend time doing the things they love to do."

Stephanie runs a range of events each month ‘doing the things she loves whilst keeping her ladies connected’. Most recently, she has hosted a ladies brunch, a garden party, yoga breakfasts and even a yacht party.

She also encourages ‘her ladies’ to take part in wellness challenges and nutrition workshops, keeping the community buzzing through her Facebook group which is now home to over 3,000 women in and around Chichester.

Stephanie's 'Local Ladies'

So far, the group has welcomed members aged between 25 - 85, all connected by 'a shared passion for good food, adventure and feel good get-togethers'.

The idea for Local Ladies came to Stephanie just after lockdown last year when 'everyone felt so isolated and disconnected'. She began organising group walks with the aim to 'give people an excuse to get something good for them in their diaries', and soon there were more than 1000 people in the group.

She said: “It was actually crazy how the group just blew up.”

“I’ve given ladies confidence to get out. I’ve helped people increase their confidence, increase their wellbeing during this time.

"I believe that friendship and connection is a huge, huge part of mental health."

While she believes that health includes more than just what you eat, Stephanie promotes the importance of developing a good relationship with food and 'nourishing' yourself, instead of following traditional diets.

She said: “Diets don’t work because they are time limited, and anything time limited is not sustainable.

“Because of that, diets create a bad body image and a negative representation of yourself because they are so impossible to stick to.

“Anyone can do a diet for three weeks, a month. But you’re going to slip into old habits after that, and then you’re going to feel like a failure.

"My practice and my principle is eating mindfully, eating in a way that balances your hormones so it makes it easier for you to get into a positive cycle with food and your wellbeing.

"I don’t eliminate any food groups, I don’t tell you what you can’t have, I don’t get you to count calories.

"When people do my workshops they then feel completely in control of their food and they feel that they really know what their body needs.

"It is just this huge shift that occurs."

To celebrate the success of Local Ladies, Stephanie is hosting a launch party at Ashling Park Estate Vineyard which will be 'a great opportunity for ladies to get together, make new friends, drink delicious sparkling wine and listen to some live music'. Click here for details.