Lincoln' s owner, Kerrie Lobbett, began taking him to work with her when he was nine-weeks-old.

He is now three-and-a-half-years-old and makes regular visits to the campus, where a typical day from him involves 'cuddles all day long'.

While Lincoln has no formal training as a therapy or assistance dog, he 'knows when his halti comes on that he’s in work mode'.

Kerrie did not plan for the loveable Labrador to become a campus dog when she bought him, but she began bringing him to work with her more often when she noticed the positive reactions to his presence.

She said: "It's something that just happened, I would bring him in and people would just get all excited about the puppy."

Kerrie works on the main helpdesk so she has a 'close relationship' with the students, but having Lincoln there encourages them to open up about more difficult subjects, such as mental health and stress due to high workload.

She said: “I try to bring him in on the days the students need it most.

Lincoln the Labrador on campus at The University of Chichester.

"Like Freshers Week, when new students might be feeling homesick, or when they have assignments coming up.

"A joke that we have is that when freshers are feeling homesick, it’s not their parents they're missing, but their pets."

The three-and-a-half-year-old Labrador has built up a following of more than 300 on Twitter, and has more than 700 followers on Instagram. When he is on campus, Kerrie tweets his location to tell students in need of canine-counselling where to find him.

Rylee Spooner, a student at The University of Chichester said: “Having Lincoln around campus always brightens my day.

The three-and-a-half-year-old helps with students' stress levels and mental health.

“I miss my dog back home a lot so being able to play and have a cuddle with Lincoln fills that gap.

“Being a student has its stressful and sometimes lonely moments — Lincoln reduces that stress in the moment.

"I actually followed him on Instagram before I joined [the university] — when I first met him I felt like I was meeting a local celebrity!

"He makes everybody smile, he’s part of our community and he is the cutest too."