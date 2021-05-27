Megan’s winning badge design brought to life at the Weald & Downland Museum

Five-year-old Megan (now six years old) from East Grinstead impressed judges with her creative flair and eye-catching design, scooping both the five to eight years age category and the competition’s overall top prize.

Megan joined Chichester Observer Editor In Chief Gary Shipton, who was part of the judging panel to see the winning design revealed at the Museum.

The panel which also included museum director Simon Wardell, actor Hugh Bonneville and artist Annie Timothy praised the budding creative for her eye for detail with her design that captured one of the Museum’s iconic historic buildings in the sunshine.

Megan with her badge

A proud moment for Megan and her family, Megan’s mum Vikki said: “Megan is delighted to see her design made into a badge and she is so excited visitors will get the chance to enjoy her creation, she hopes it makes people smile when they wear it.”

Megan’s inspiration was based on the Museum’s 15th century classic medieval hall-house building from North Cray.

Megan said: “The Museum is the BEST, I drew this building because I love going upstairs and looking out the windows, I can see so far away, and I like playing peek-a-boo with my brother in there too!”

Megan’s winning design is now available as a limited edition badge in the Museum gift shop retailing at £2.50.

Megan and Observer Editor in Chief Gary Shipton

The Weald & Downland Living Museum is hosting a range of family-friendly events throughout the summer please visit www.wealddown.co.uk/whats-on for more information.