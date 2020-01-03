Michelin-star food and music festival could be coming to Chichester

Pub in the Park could be bringing its Michelin-star food and music festival to Chichester for the first time in 2020.

Tom Kerridge and other superstar chefs will bring the touring festival to eight venues in the UK this year, promising great pubs, tasty food and ‘chart topping musicians’.

Pub in the Park

Mr Kerridge said last year’s event was ‘an absolute blast’, adding: “I’ve had a sneak peek at the line-up for 2020, and wow, it looks good; tasty food, more amazing chefs and awesome musicians all in your local park.”

A Pub in the Park spokesman said the event was due to come to Chichester from Friday, May 29, to Sunday, May 31 – subject to licensing permission.

A spokesman for Chichester District Council said: “The representation period for this application has finished but the licence has not yet been determined and is still subject to the legislative process.”

Chichester is one of two new locations the event will visit this year – the other being Dulwich in London.

Pub in the Park will also tour cities including Marlow, Warwick, Bath, Tunbridge Wells, Chiswick and St Albans.

SEE MORE: East Wittering New Year’s Day Dip 2020 - In pictures

16 big Chichester events in 2020 to put in your diaries

Late-night emergency response after woman is seen in the water at Birdham