Midhurst care home has made ‘significant improvements’, inspectors find

Staff at a care home in Midhurst are celebrating after the service was rated good by inspectors.

Pendean House Bupa Care Home, off Oaklands Lane in West Lavington, Midhurst, was visited by the Care Quality Commission in early October.

Inspectors said there had been ‘significant improvements’ at the service since its last inspection in 2018, when it was told to improve.

The report stated: “All of the issues we had identified had been addressed and the staff team were engaged and full of ideas on how to further improve the service and support people to live their lives to the full.”

Jackie Travers, home manager, said: “We are really pleased with the result of the inspection and it’s great to be recognised for the quality of care we are providing.

“We’ve implemented improvements since the last inspection, so it’s fantastic to hear such positive feedback on the service.”

Inspectors said staff treated people with ‘dignity and respect at all times’ and reported a ‘family feel’ at the home, which provides personal and nursing care for older people, as well as providing palliative care .

