Midhurst Christmas carol concert held at King Edward VII Estate

A Christmas carol concert was held in Midhurst in aid of The Sussex Snowdrop Trust and St Mary’s Church, Easebourne.

The concert was hosted by Metis Homes at the King Edward VII Estate, Midhurst, for residents and members of the public.

The event, on December 19, gave guests an insight into the joys of ‘Estate Living’ while raising awareness of the two causes, as well as providing vital donations helping to allow them to continue their important work.

Visitors were able to walk around one of the royally themed homes before being treated to mince pies, mulled wine and carols sung by the Midhurst Music Society.

As part of the event, Metis Homes donated £250 to St Mary’s Church which will go towards fund raising for family support workers, and £250 to The Sussex Snowdrop Trust which was founded 26 years ago to provide vital nursing support in the homes of children who have a life threatening or terminal illness.

Adam O’Brien, managing director at Metis Homes, said: “We’re delighted to have been a part of raising awareness of two great causes. A fun evening was had by all.

“It was also great to show the public what has been happening at the King Edward VII Estate, as nestled within 165 acres of private woodland, it is not visible from the main road.

“It’s been great to work with everybody involved who have all very generously given their time to make this evening a success.”

Di Levantine, chairman and co-founder of The Sussex Snowdrop Trust added: “Receiving the news that your child is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness is devastating and those families’ lives are turned upside down. Our incredible nurses are there to help to teach parents how to look after their sick child and give them the confidence to do so. We are so grateful to The King Edward VII Estate for organising this wonderful Christmas celebration. Midhurst has a wonderful community and we thank them for their generosity, particularly at this time of year.”

To donate to the charities visit: The Sussex Snowdrop Trust or St Mary’s Church, visit www.thesussexsnowdroptrust.com/ or midhurstparish church.net.