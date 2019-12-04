Midhurst community group trained by police to combat speeding and parking issues

Police are supporting a Midhurst Town Council campaign by training a group of volunteers to use speed calming equipment.

Town councillor Steve Morley has set up a community speed watch volunteer group, in an effort to combat speeding and parking issues.

He said: “Speeding and parking issues were identified as the main source of resident’s concerns in this year’s town council highway review and the subsequent Midhurst town vision initiative. As a result a community speedwatch group has been formed and were taken through their final briefing at the Old Library this week.

“Volunteers will be able to record those drivers who exceed the speed limit and report the vehicle details to the police. If collected data shows that a driver is ignoring repeated warnings then they run the risk of prosecution.”

Councillor Morley said the initiative is part of a ‘nationwide attempt to educate motorists on the dangers of reckless driving’.

“By promoting the importance of safer driving and acknowledgement of speed restrictions, we hope to achieve a town wide reduction to vehicle speeds and thus create a safer environment,” he added.

“Residents have voiced their concerns and this speedwatch group of volunteers will address them.

“As part of the national speedwatch programme we hope this Midhurst initiative will help make all roads safer.”

Chichester Police publicised its support on social media.

A spokesperson said: “Is speeding an issue in your area? Would you like something done about it? Welcome to the newly trained community speed watch volunteer group that will be calming traffic in Midhurst using police speed calming equipment.

"Local officers from Chichester prevention team have just trained the volunteers to use speed calming equipment that we will loan out to them on a regular basis. #SlowDown”

