Midhurst pop-up Christmas card shop looking for volunteers

A 60-year-old pop-up Christmas card shop at The Old Library in Midhurst is looking for volunteers ahead of this year’s opening.

Kirstin Bosley, who manages Cards for Good Causes (CFGC) with Sally Bates, said: “We need more volunteers to help fill some of the three-hour slots, morning (10am until 1pm) and afternoon (1pm until 4pm).

“We are due to open next week until December 13. [It has] been going since 1959 and supports over 25 local and national charities with at least 70p in each pound going to the participating charities.

“The Old Library is such a lovely old building and having been refurbished now has better lighting, heating and community facilities.”

