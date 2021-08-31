Midhurst Summer Street Party: A fitting finale for MADhurst

Traditionally, MTC has put on a carnival procession which leads to the MADhurst Grand Finale Day, but with the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus restrictions, the MADhurst committee made the decision not to hold the carnival. MTC instead chose to host a street party to welcome residents back into the town after a difficult 18 months. .

Visitors enjoyed music from Phil Holbird, Rylee Spooner, Eloise Carter, Daniel Page, The Southdowns Ukelele Orchestra and the Britannia Brass Quartet. Stacey Bedford’s dance troupe showed off their moves and local businesses supported the event with special offers.

Families enjoyed free face painting, games provided by the Rotary Club, bubble magic created by Mujishan’s Bubble Circus and a chance to interact with snakes, lizards and amphibians with Tom’s Talking Reptiles.

The event safety was supported by Pro-tec Security Management and Town Councillors marshalling the road closures.

Midhurst Town Council thanked all those involved in creating ‘a fun, vibrant and safe event for Midhurst’.

1. Midhurst Street Party (Credit: Paul Piper Photography) SUS-210831-103856001

2. Midhurst Street Party (Credit: Paul Piper Photography) SUS-210831-103958001

3. Midhurst Street Party (Credit: Paul Piper Photography) SUS-210831-103945001

4. Midhurst Street Party (Credit: Paul Piper Photography) SUS-210831-103933001