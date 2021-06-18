Moonlight Walk 2021: Family to take part in memory of nan who was cared for by St Wilfrid’s Hospice

On September 4 this year she will be joined by her mum, sister and auntie in memory of nan Jean for the charity’s Moonlight Walk.

Kelsie said: “After seeing the physical route through Chichester was available again we jumped at the chance to do something together as a family to say thank you for all the nurses did for Nan”.

The St Wilfrid’s team put together a tailored support plan with Jean’s well-being in mind.

Kelsie, Bev, and Karis Tune with Jean Preskett

In those final days they dry shampooed her hair, changed sheets, dressed her and propped up Jean’s pillows so she could rest more comfortably, sparing her daughters and granddaughter from having to do much of the care work they had been doing previously.

Kelsie said: “I remember being worried it was somehow going to speed things up, but they were so reassuring and understanding and made it possible we had plenty of time to reminisce about the good times.

“Growing up as a kid she was always the one I could walk round to see for tea and cake, especially if I was ever in trouble.

“Having the Moonlight Walk in the diary gave us a great reason to dig out all the old photos again.

“I’m most looking forward to seeing all the people there, united by the same sort of experiences as we’ve had and really celebrating nan.

“After the precious time the nurses helped us to have with nan I can now really cherish those happy memories whilst making all new ones for her.”

To sign up to take part in the five or ten-mile walk, or volunteer as a steward, for this year’s Moonlight Walk, visit stwh.co.uk/moonlight

