In a statement, a society spokesperson said the site, including part of the former high school and police land, amounting to 3.28 hectares, is now being offered for sale.

“Chichester District Council’s brief is for 144 dwellings at 45 dwellings per hectare with 7,200 square metres of office space,” the statement said.

“The Society believes this could rise to 170 dwellings by increasing density to 60 dwellings per hectare on this site, which lies so close to the city centre yet still includes the office content of 7,200 sq. metres.

A watercolour by Andrew Bain of how Kingsham Road could look under Chichester Society's proposals

“The site is near the train and bus stations and all the city centre facilities.

“So, we say that this site is ideally situated for a low-car approach, which unlocks the way to housing that gives both higher density and a higher quality living environment.

“We suggest car parking provision of 80 per cent (0.8 cars per dwelling) on street lay-by spaces (the most efficient parking mode), with the provision of car club designated spaces and kerbside charging points.

“We propose 98 three-bed, three storey, terrace houses and 72 two-bed apartments arranged typically in rectangular blocks of 18 houses and 12 corner flats.

“The blocks would have outward facing front gardens and internal squares accommodating individual short rear gardens and a communal central play area.

“This form, which reflects the city’s Georgian heritage, promotes a successful diverse neighbourhood and is equally applicable to social affordable housing as for the private market.

“The construction would be to Passivhaus zero carbon standard.

“The proposed residential density of 60 is double that of the housing estates being built on Chichester’s rural fringes.”

A spokesperson for Chichester District Council said: “As part of our Chichester Local Plan Review process, we are currently assessing all of the potential sites identified with the Southern Gateway masterplan, including the Kingsham Road area.

“This work involves reviewing the development options of the different sites, including potential housing numbers and densities, based on the current land availability.

“As part of this, we are also considering what mix of housing and commercial growth would be of most benefit across the project area.