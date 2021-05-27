More than 4,000 bees swarm in Chichester centre

The nuc being used to temporarily house the bees

Husband and wife duo Sam and Colin Chapman, owners of Leythorne Honey Bee Farm in Vinnetrow Road, were called to the former House of Fraser store in West Street following reports of a swarm of bees flying around at about midday.

The swarm was found on a wall in front of the building.

Just 12 days ago, Sue was called to North Street to remove another swarm from the Council House.

Sam and Colin Chapman in West Street today

"It's just swarming season. The weather has warmed up now and they are later this year. The bees just think 'hey, it's nice and warm - off we go'.

"I know there is a colony over in Bishop's Palace Gardens but then they could be out of any of the trees and any of the buildings round here.

"Honey bees ordinarily don't sting when they are in swarming mode. If you see them swarming just keep a safe distance but try and see where they land and contact a local bee keeper or phone us direct and we will come out and safely remove them."

Bringing a temporary hive box, known as a 'nuc' to the scene, Sam will now stay in West Street until the very last bee is safely inside.