Mum’s new lively book set to make first aid engaging for the children

A new book which teaches children first aid is being launched on Monday.

Called Super Medics, the book was devised and written by Hannah Alsbury-Morris, of Kirdford, who also owns first aid training company Impulse First Aid.

Super Medics introduces first aid to children in a lively and colourful format.

The book includes what to do when someone is unwell or injured, calling 999, what to do if someone is choking, how to deal with burns, wounds and asthma attacks, how to put someone in the recovery position and perform CPR, and other important skills.

The illustrations are both engaging and informative, with a ‘Super Wormy’ character to spot on each page, whilst the text goes into enough detail to explain the concepts clearly to a young reader.

From 2020 onwards, all state-funded schools will be required to teach first aid as part of health education.

Children also see the value in learning first aid skills, with recent British Red Cross research showing that 86 per cent of children believe learning how to save a life is the most important thing they can learn at school.

Hannah, managing director and creator of Super Medics, explains: “Through my work with my local ambulance service and as a mother of two young children, I became aware that young people are in need of vital life-saving skills.

“Kids love learning first aid skills through the Super Medics course and it’s great to see their confidence in these new found skills developing.

“I wrote the Super Medics book because there wasn’t an engaging first aid book for kids and I felt they really needed one, my kids and their friends love it.”

Hannah is an experienced teacher of first aid skills and a fully qualified first aid instructor. She has worked as a tutor for the South East Coast Ambulance Service and is a team leader for her local Community First Responders’ charity.

Hannah was featured in Channel 4’s ‘24 Hours in A&E’ during summer 2019 after breaking her back in a horse-riding accident in June 2018. Now well on her way to recovery, Hannah has continued to teach first aid to both adults and children through her company Impulse First Aid.

More details at super-medics.com