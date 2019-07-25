Music lovers enjoy the best Apulstock Festival yet

Another incredible Apulstock Festival took place this weekend.
The annual event offers a friendly and inclusive environment for people with learning difficulties to enjoy the festival experience.
This year’s event in Barnham saw more than 450 music fans rock out to a range of band and artists.
Revellers travelled from all over the south, including a bus-load from Kingston.
Event organiser Alex Fryer said over the nine years it has been running, this was the best. He said: “It was incredible. What I liked best is that we had more wheelchair users than ever before.
"Barnham Community Hall is really good for wheelchair access.”
Alex described the turn-out as ‘astonishing’, adding: “The community in Barnham were really supportive.”
A standout moment for Alex and many of the people attending was Iron Tyger and Hawkmen joined forces to perform a cover of Motörhead’s ‘Ace of Spades’ as a duet.
“They loved it. I think we changed some lives,” said Alex, who wanted to give a special thanks to Steve Masters, Alex Finnan and Rach and Ali from the community hall.