Music lovers enjoy the best Apulstock Festival yet

Another incredible Apulstock Festival took place this weekend.

The annual event offers a friendly and inclusive environment for people with learning difficulties to enjoy the festival experience.

This year’s event in Barnham saw more than 450 music fans rock out to a range of band and artists.

Revellers travelled from all over the south, including a bus-load from Kingston.

Event organiser Alex Fryer said over the nine years it has been running, this was the best. He said: “It was incredible. What I liked best is that we had more wheelchair users than ever before.

"Barnham Community Hall is really good for wheelchair access.”

Alex described the turn-out as ‘astonishing’, adding: “The community in Barnham were really supportive.”

A standout moment for Alex and many of the people attending was Iron Tyger and Hawkmen joined forces to perform a cover of Motörhead’s ‘Ace of Spades’ as a duet.

“They loved it. I think we changed some lives,” said Alex, who wanted to give a special thanks to Steve Masters, Alex Finnan and Rach and Ali from the community hall.