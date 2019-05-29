Mysterious meat causes concern in Bognor

Concerns have been raised after a mysterious meaty substance was found in some bushes in Victoria Road.

An anonymous post to the popular Facebook group Bognor Regis News and Gossip, showed a gloved hand holding what looked like a large peach-coloured sausage.

The post said: "Spotted someone looking a bit strange throwing something under a hedge on Victoria road. I have lifted it and disposed of it! Plastic had a blue tinge, not sure if it’s a poisoning attempt. Be careful with pets out there. Thankfully I spotted it before my dog did."

An RSPCA spokesperson said the charity had not received any warning about the substance but urged any dog walkers who came across anything similar should call the 24-hour cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.

“If you suspect your dog has eaten something which may be harmful try and stay calm and contact your vet immediately.”