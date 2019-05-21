Mysterious object seen in skies above Birdham

A view of the field opposite Birdham Nisa where the item is believed to have landed. Picture via Google Streeview
Residents have described seeing mysterious white object in the skies near their home in Birdham today (May 21).

Wendy Seth-Ward spotted the falling material while putting the washing out at about 3pm at her home in Pescott's Close, Birdham. She called her husband Andy out to have a look but it had landed before they could take a picture.

Wendy said: "I was quite big but I don't know what it was — perhaps a box of marijuana for someone — I don't know."

The pair described how the object seemed to be falling from hundreds of feet in the air but no gliders or planes could be seen.

Andy said: "We saw this thing which looked to me like a parachute but all bundled up. It was not coming down fast enough to have anything of great weight.

"It descended into a field east of the Birdham road in a field opposite the Nisa store. It was very significant and really weird. We just want to know if anyone else had seen it. We can't be the only people."