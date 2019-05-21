Mysterious object seen in skies above Birdham

Residents have described seeing mysterious white object in the skies near their home in Birdham today (May 21).

Wendy Seth-Ward spotted the falling material while putting the washing out at about 3pm at her home in Pescott's Close, Birdham. She called her husband Andy out to have a look but it had landed before they could take a picture.

Wendy said: "I was quite big but I don't know what it was — perhaps a box of marijuana for someone — I don't know."

The pair described how the object seemed to be falling from hundreds of feet in the air but no gliders or planes could be seen.

Andy said: "We saw this thing which looked to me like a parachute but all bundled up. It was not coming down fast enough to have anything of great weight.

"It descended into a field east of the Birdham road in a field opposite the Nisa store. It was very significant and really weird. We just want to know if anyone else had seen it. We can't be the only people."