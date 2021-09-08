Now a social enterprise, Dad La Soul uses the arts, music, tech, and play to tackle social isolation in dads and kids, and is setting up in Chichester at The Lodge at Keepers Green for Saturday morning sessions.

Activities include soft-play, crafting, filmmaking, stand-up comedy, robot-making, toy repair, and dad and kid Nerf battles.

Dad La Soul was set up by father-of-one, Dan Flanagan, in 2017 to tackle social isolation experienced by fathers, and especially stay-at-home dads, to give dads a space to enjoy activities with their children.

Dad La Soul has grown considerably with over 2,000 dads, stepdads, carers, grandfathers, guardians, and their children attending events in Brighton (pictured), Worthing and online

Dan said: “We have investigated how men feel when they become dads and it makes for shocking reading.

"Our survey found that 73 per cent felt socially isolated or lonely, 62 per cent lacked companionship and 76 per cent felt left out of family life Turn to Facebook or Google to look for something to do with the kids, you’ll be inundated with replies for mum and toddler groups, but what happens if you are a dad?

“The usual answers are for dads to hover around parks on their own, or head to soft-play centres to be surrounded by people staring at their phones.”

Dad La Soul has grown considerably with over 2,000 dads, stepdads, carers, grandfathers, guardians, and their children attending events in Brighton, Worthing and online.

The Dad La Soul group in Worthing has been a success – now it will come to Chichester

Dan said: “Dad La Soul is a lot of fun but there is a serious message behind it. We bring the dads and kids together with amazing activities, to break down barriers and start conversations that dads may not have otherwise.

“We don’t just want to talk about beer and the footie. We want to have fun and play with our kids without judgement, but have someone understand how hard it can be to see your children, often because of the commute.”

Activities on offer bring strangers together, challenge conventions, spark conversations, and start friendships.

Dan said: “Suicide kills 96 men under the age of 45 every week in the UK – we cannot continue to stand by and let this continue unchallenged.”

Clare de Bathe, Chichester Community Development Trust (CCDT) director, said: “Dad La Soul offers everything we want to provide for the families in Chichester – support for families, particularly for dads and their kids, after the most challenging year and a half that is accessible, affordable and most of all really good fun.

“We have loved working with Dad la Soul and were just starting to get activities running when the lockdowns hit so it feels brilliant to be getting them back in the Lodge.

“We’d encourage all dads, stepdads, male carers or grandads of Chichester to come on down to the Lodge in Keepers Green – get stuck in with the Nerf war as well as all the activities to follow and make some great new connections with other families, have a good time and enjoy some time and space that is just for you and your kids.”

The Chichester group will start on September 11 at The Lodge at Keepers Green on Graylingwell Drive at 9.30am, and is suitable for children up to age 10. For tickets and more information, visit: www.dadlasoul.com.