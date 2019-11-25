New clothes store set to open in Bognor Regis – creating 10 new jobs

A new clothes store is set to open its doors in Bognor Regis on Thursday, creating 10 new jobs.

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill, which will be based within the Water Tower Building, will celebrate its arrival in town with some giveaways.

Staff will greet the first 20 customers who make a purchase in store with an Edinburgh Woollen Mill goody bag.

The first 20 visitors to find envelopes hidden around the store will be rewarded with a voucher to spend on Edinburgh Woollen Mill goods.

Teresa Harris, Area Manager for the store, said: “We are excited to welcome visitors to our new store in Bognor Regis.

“It’s going to be a great addition to the Water Tower Building and to the local retail mix.

“The team have some fun activities planned to mark the opening, with lots of opportunities to win vouchers to spend on our new season collections.”

The store sells both men’s and ladieswear collections, including Country Rose, Isle, Honor Millburn, and James Pringle, as well as a range of gifts and accessories.

