New eco-friendly inter-campus buses launched at the University of Chichester

The new buses ferrying students between the University of Chichester’s two campuses are some of the most environmentally-friendly on the south coast.

The new double-decker Stagecoach buses, which will replace the nearly eight-year-old vehicles currently in service, are fitted with technologically-advanced Euro6 engines designed to cut pollution between stops.

Students and staff with the new buses

Each bus, which includes USB charging ports and Wi-Fi for riders, will run between the University’s two campuses weekdays and the Coastliner 700 route from Bognor Regis to Portsmouth at weekends.

John Kingdom, University Director of Estates, said: “Environmental sustainability has been adopted into the very heart of our culture – not only in the way students study, but how they travel.

“Students are more conscious of living sustainable lifestyles than ever before, so we’re delighted that we now operate one of the most environmentally-friendly bus services on the south coast.

“Our students ride the inter-campuses buses for free which helps to reduce the number of cars on our roads and cuts emissions.

“We’ve had a successful partnership with Stagecoach for many years so are really pleased to continue that into the next decade.”

The UK-built buses include ADL smartseats, ergonomic headrest and audio-visual announcement screens to help riders and students new to the area.

Their advanced Euro6 engines are also fitted with modernised alternators and compressors to improve air quality and remove harmful pollutants, notably nitrogen oxide and carbon monoxide.

Edward Hodgson, Stagecoach South Managing Director, said: “Looking after the environment is a responsibility we all share and we see this as a positive step forwards and a significant contribution towards improving air quality – reducing our environmental impact and hopefully encouraging more customers to ‘Switch to Bus’ and opt for our greener, smarter travel option.”

The agreement with Stagecoach to introduce the new buses comes just months after the University of Chichester was named as the UK’s fifth most environmentally-friendly institution, having reduced its carbon footprint by more than 1,200 tonnes in the last decade.

Moyin Ekundayo, president of the Students’ Union, said: “There’s been a real community effort from students and staff to reduce our carbon footprint.

“It’s great that students who travel across Chichester and Bognor Regis campuses to attend lectures do so knowing they’re helping cut carbon emissions while still being able to work and study on the buses thanks to the new technologies.”

