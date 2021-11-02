New indoor ice rink to open in Sussex

It is due to open in Horsham on December 1 and will be the first indoor ice rink in the area.

It will replace the independently-owned Horsham bowling alley off Albion Way which closed on Sunday after 23 years.

And the owners say there will be more changes to come.

A new indoor ice skating rink is to open in Sussex on December 1

In a statement this week, the owners said: “After a lot of soul searching we decided to put the faithful bowling alley into retirement.

“Having been a central part of the Horsham landscape for decades we knew we needed to have something special to replace it and we think we’ve really pulled it out of the bag.

“In collaboration with Terbell events, we’re bringing you Horsham’s first ever indoor ice skating rink.

“A 20x25m real ice rink nestled in a winter wonderland.

“But that’s not all, our bar has been transformed into a Apres Ski bar that would put Courchevel to shame, with luxury hot chocolates (with or without Baileys), mulled wine and cider, fondue and many other hot and tasty treats.

“If you’ve been to The Rec before you know we know how to do good customer service, good food and good entertainment and this will be no different.

“And do you want to know the best part of this re-incarnation? It is the first of many!