New installations to give Bognor a boost this Summer

Among the new initiatives is a new ‘responsible visitor campaign’, co-ordinated signage to help visitors confidently navigate the town centre and seafront and the installation of bright-coloured bunting gateways to draw footfall to different sections of the town.

Among these will be a number of ‘permanent visual improvements’ designed to enhance the ‘square’ at Bedford Street.

The BID is also planning to introduce benches and picnic tables at Place St Maur to provide additional outdoor seating during the hot summer months.

Heather Allen, co-ordinator of the BID said this was summer is incredibly important for the town because continuing travel restrictions are likely to lead to an increase in domestic tourism.

“We want everyone that comes to Bognor Regis- locals, neighbours and visitors from further afield- to really enjoy their time on our brilliant, uncrowded beaches and feel confident about exploring different areas of the town to experience our fabulous businesses .”

Kickstarting the installations and activities will be a new ‘responsible tourism’ campaign, encouraging visitors to ‘choose Bognor Regis’ via radio, print and social media as well as telephone box advertisements.