New parish priest appointed at Whyke church

The Revd Dr Angus Reid (Father Angus)

The long-awaited resident priest for the parish of Whyke, Rumboldswhyke and Portfield was licensed as the new Incumbent by The Rt. Revd Ruth Bushyager, Bishop of Horsham at a ceremony yesterday.

For The Revd Dr Angus Reid (Father Angus) St George’s will be his first parish, having trained for ordination at Wescott House, in Cambridge, followed with three years serving his curacy at All Saints, Hove.

Father Angus and family have taken up residency in the parish rectory having moved in earlier in the month.

Along with his wife Jess, who is also a priest in the diocese, and their two young sons they intend to make Chichester their home, an area they already both know and love.

Before turning to priesthood Father Angus had a career in finance, ran the family music business in Sweden, taught in a secondary school in Hampshire and lived in Bognor Regis working in social care with adults with learning disabilities.

Geraldine Burrows, churchwarden at St George's Church said: "We are sure Father Angus and family will be able to continue their love of the great outdoors, exploring the Sussex countryside, bird-spotting and swimming in the sea (in all kinds of weather!)"