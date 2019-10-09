New plans for Oving development include 43 additional homes

Developers are hoping to build 43 more homes than originally planned on land in Oving.

Outline planning permission for 100 homes on land at the corner Of Oving Road and the A27 was granted on appeal by a planning inspector in August 2017.

A reserved matters application detailing the layout and design of the new homes was submitted by Redrow Homes earlier this year and is still under consideration.

But now a new planning application which seeks to build 143 homes at the site has been submitted by the developer.

In a planning statement, the applicant said the new proposals would make ‘more efficient use of a site which already has outline planning permission for residential development’.

The developer also said the additional 43 houses would ‘reduce the need to release greenfield sites elsewhere in the district as part of the emerging Local Plan to meet the district’s increasing housing requirement’.

The proposed scheme would include 43 affordable homes, which amounts to the 30 per cent required by council policy.

As previously set out in the outline plans, the site would be accessed via a single point of access onto Oving Road towards the north east corner of the site.

The plans also include two areas of open space.

Land to the south of the site identified as a new strategic site called ‘East of Chichester’ for 600 homes in the draft local plan preferred approach although it could accommodate 1,000.

The site is also near the 500-home Shopwhyke Lakes development currently being built to the north of Oving Road.

To view the plans in full, search reference 19/01951/FUL on Chichester District Council’s planning website.

SEE MORE: Chichester driver jailed after crashing head-on into car with children inside

Proposal to build new homes in Woodgate gets final sign-off

Consultation on future of Chichester school opens