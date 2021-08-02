New shop approved for village near Bognor Regis

The former post office building at Aldingbourne can be demolished and replaced with a new food store.

By Nikki Jeffery
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 4:00 pm
Arun District Council has given the go ahead to the plans for the Westergate Street site.

The planning documents state up until February 2020 the building was part residential and part retail.

The back part of the building was then changed from residentail to retail and the new shop would keep that same floorspace and five parking spaces.

Re-opening would the bigger shop would bring ‘vitality and vibrancy’ to the area adding to the range and accessibility of goods available and would creat two full-time and two part-time job opportunities .

