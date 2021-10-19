New shop officially opens in Chichester

The shop has been open for the past three months but stakeholders and representatives from Chichester BID and the city council enjoyed a glass of bubbly to celebrate the official opening of the Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre in North Street on Friday (October 15).

Speaking on the day mayor of Chichester John Hughes: "As we have got so many empty shops in the city it is really good to see shops opening — and people do like charity shops."

He added: "I wish them every success in the coming years. "

Mayor and mayoress John and Cherry Hughes cutting the ribbon on Friday (October 15).

It is hoped that since officially launching, footfall into the shop will begin to pick up.

The Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre's head of retail, Susanna Beynon, said: "Up until today we were the best kept secret in the city. The first few weeks have been hard but now we have got the sign up we are hoping for great things."

Ian Hughes, the shop's general manager, said: "It is a vital part of our operation and it is our main source of income — apart from large donations which we may or may not get.