New Westhampnett community hall will be used ‘for many years to come’

An ‘extremely well attended’ event was held for the opening of Westhampnett Community Hall on Saturday.

Speaking at the opening Julie Freeman, new chairman of the parish council, said it is something residents ‘have wanted for years’. She added: “It has been very important to many people including, the late Charles Gordon-Lennox, the Duke of Richmond and Gordan. So many people have played their part, within the story of our hall’s creation.” Duchess Of Richmond. Susan Gordon-Lennox, officially opened the hall. Claire McLeish, vice chairman of the parish council, said: “The parish council were committed to provide Westhampnett with a community space, and I believe that we have delivered a fantastic space that will be used by our community for many years to come.” Parish councillor Windsor Holden said the event was ‘extremely well attended’, with many parishioners turning up for the opening, which also featured a flute choir, a wreath-making workshop, a festive raffle and mulled wine, while the children were ‘delighted to see Father Christmas’. He added: “Once the Duchess had formally opened the hall, Councillor Freeman then took her on a tour of the facilities and introduced her to many of the volunteers without whose hard work the hall would not have been ready for the opening ceremony, before her Grace additionally turned on the Westhampnett Christmas tree lights. Afterwards, carols were sung around the tree, before a procession of parishioners walked by torchlight to Westerton, where the companion tree was also lit.”

Elves having fun at the event

Christmas wreath making.

No Caption

Father Christmas.

