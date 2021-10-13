NHS research ambassador from Bognor celebrates her debut novel

‘Cheated’ was partially inspired by author Avril Jones’ experience of life after the Second World War, blending stories from her own ‘fast life’ with those of fictional protagonist Georgia, who becomes an apprentice catering officer at a major London hospital.

Though she had always wanted to write, it was Ms Avril’s friends who finally inspired her to sit down and pick up a pen.

“It took a long time to do it,” she said of the writing process. “There were times were I got blocked because the things I was writing about got a bit heavy.

Avril Jones with her debut novel Cheated

“But I took my time and got it done.”

With the book now available from online retailers like Amazon, Barnes and Noble and at Heygates Bookshop itself, Ms Jones hopes it empowers readers with a resolutely positive message, one that reflects her own life trajectory.

“It’s about a person going through life and showing that, it doesn’t matter how you’re brought up, you can still be successful.