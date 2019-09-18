Nick Gibb MP praises entrepreneurs behind 'destination restaurant' in Bognor Regis

The MP Nick Gibb has praised the entrepreneurs behind a ‘destination restaurant’ in Bognor Regis, describing the business as ‘great’ for the town.

Mr Gibb visited Mustards restaurant in York Road, Bognor, to meet Shaun Mustard, 28, and Craig Mustard, 31, who set up the business in October 2018.

Mustards Restaurant in Bognor

The brothers have been involved in the restaurant business since leaving school.

Prior to opening their own restaurant, which employs 12 people, they helped to open and run Purchases Restaurant in North Street, Chichester, and, before that, they had been chefs at Crouchers in Birdham Road.

Mr Gibb described the pair as 'hugely admirable young people'.

He said: “These two young people have put their life savings into opening what is fast becoming a destination restaurant in our town.

"Their experience at two leading restaurants in the Chichester area meant it was inevitable any restaurant they established would be a success.

“Entrepreneurs such as Craig and Shaun Mustard work tirelessly to establish and operate their business and are hugely admirable young people.

"I wish them and Mustards continued success. It’s great for Bognor Regis.”

