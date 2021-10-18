Northgate car park to close as Sloe Fair returns

The event, organised by The Showman’s Guild, did not take place last year because of the pandemic but will make its return to Chichester.

Northgate car park will close from 6pm on Monday October 18, reopening again at 12 noon on Thursday October 21.

Chichester's Sloe Fair to retain 900-year-old charterThe car park will not be open to vehicles during this time, and Chichester District Council has already advised season ticket holders to seek alternative parking in the season ticket area of Cattle Market car park or Basin Road car park.

The Covid vaccination centre opening times will change slightly during the car park closure and Sloe Fair. It will be open for both booked appointments and walk-ins, but will close slightly earlier:

— Monday 18 October: 8.30am – 4pm (walk-ins until 4pm)

— Tuesday 19 October: 8.30am – 4.30pm (walk-ins until 4pm)

— Wednesday 20 October: 8.30am – 4.30pm (walk-ins until 4pm)

Fairground ride set up for Sloe Fair in ChichesterMembers of the public getting their jab will need to find alternative parking while the car park is closed.

The vaccination centre will return to its normal opening hours on Thursday 21 October, 8.30am – 7pm, with walk-ins until 6.30pm.

The Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the centre, will have updates on its website and social media channels.

There will also be signs on the door of the centre advising people of the revised opening times. People can find out more at https://www.sussexcommunity.nhs.uk/services/covid-19-vaccinations.htm

Chichester's historic Sloe Fair could be thwarted by new Covid-19 siteWhile the vaccination site will still be open, the Covid test site will pause while the car park is closed.