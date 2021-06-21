Nyetimber lane Co-Op reopens after extensive re-fit

“It’s a lot fresher, a lot cleaner, a lot safer. It’s just more shoppable, better suited to today’s community,” said store manager Jamie Cohen-Bartle.

The Nyetimber Lane shop was closed for three weeks before reopening on June 17, refreshed with new shelves, fridges, freezers and tills.

Cutting the ribbon was John from Men’s Sheds, an international charity which fights loneliness by providing people with a space to bond over the joys of making, mending and repairing.

The ribbon was cut by John Buckenham from Men's Sheds Bognor Regis

Men’s Sheds, which attended the re-opening with a table full of goods hand-crafted by their members, is one of the charities supported by the Co-Op. Men’s Shed member Tony said their presence there was a reciprocation of months of support. “Co-Op sponsor us, but it’s not just with money, they often come out and give us a hand. So we’re here to help them,” he said.

For Tony, Men’s Shed is a place of companionship and support for men who might otherwise be lonely: “It’s a mental thing, a therapeutic thing. It’s something someone might have done in their youth and we give them a chance to pick it back up again.”

To find out more about Men’s Sheds in Bognor, visit www.bognorshed.uk