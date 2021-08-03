Observation wheeel on Bognor seafront offers fun ‘for all ages’

“The great thing about the observation wheel is that it’s for all ages. It’s not a scary ride. It’s an experience for everyone, families can go on there, take some photos, have some fun and really enjoy themselves.”

So said Michelle Matthews, the co-director of Funderworld Events Ltd, which has just unveiled a 33 metre observation wheel on the Bognor Regis seafront.

Ms Matthews said the wheel, which was designed and manufactured in Italy, is one of the best on the market, offering guests a sweeping view of Bognor, Butlins and the wider south coast as it operates throughout the summer holidays.

The 33 metre observation wheel

Although Funderworld Ltd have never operated attractions in the town before, Ms Matthews expressed an interest in continuing to do business here if the observation wheel performs well.

“We’re fully aware that people are holidaying at home at the moment, so there was an opening here and we seized the opportunity to bring something new to Bognor.