Observer readers share their views after free Tesco bus route scrapped

The 48 bus service will end on August 8, Tesco has said, after a years of 'under use'.

Taking to social media to give their take on the announcement, Christine Fisher said: "Very sad. The lack of use in some part is probably due to people having to shield and isolate. The service has gradually got less over the years anyway."

Janice Maynard added: "That's the trouble, people who don't have a car or don't drive suffer. Same as using public transport. If they took the bus off where I live I'd be snookered."

Stagecoach bus stock image

Micia Jayne Starky said recent months could be to blame for the cuts: "The past 18 months have not done the route any good.

"I often used it but not for about 18 months as I had to isolate for a time, but used to use Tescos all the time, but with Covid I could not get a delivery slot, then they put the charges for delivery up, so have stayed with Sainsbury's, often get delivery for £1, if I pick a 4 hour slot, and on the day they text you with an hours time frame."

Jenny Netley said: "What are the older generation to do now especially without cars? Also more people will be coming out now. They will lose a lot of trade."