Observer team meets readers in Chichester

Observer staff handed out free copies of the newspaper and money-off vouchers for readers, and chatted to residents about the paper.

Editor Bex Bastable said: “It was great to meet some of our readers in the city centre today and let them know we’re still here serving our community.

“And for those who aren’t regular readers, we hope you enjoy your free copy and take up one of our great subscription offers this week - including 50 per cent off for three months.

The Observer team: Bex Bastable, Julia Nash, Sam Morton, Nikki Jeffrey and Joe Stack SUS-210507-133416001

“If you missed us, make sure you pick up a copy of the Chichester Observer this week. As well as all your usual news, features and sport, we’ve got a 24-page guide to the summer, subscription offers, a ‘meet the team’ feature, and a voucher for a free portion of fish and chips from La Fish.”