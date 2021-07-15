Baedyn Booker raised an impressive £865 for East Wittering School's parent-teacher association (PTA), by running the equivalent of three marathons.

The thoughtful youngster had received a surprise, good luck video message from Olympic gold medallist Sally Gunnell OBE, as well as a letter from Chichester MP Gillian Keegan.

He ran the last mile at his school on Friday, June 30, 'with every student and member of staff out cheering him on'.

"The school went all out with to support him that afternoon," mum Natalie said. "There were banners and balloons.

"The noise of encouragement they made was incredible.

"When he finished he was presented with a trophy and Amazon gift card by the head teacher Mrs Brooks.

"After his presentation his class mates crowded round him and carried him around in the air, still cheering at his amazing achievement. It was like being at a football match and he'd scored the winning goal.

"These are scenes that I will never forget."

Natalie said she, Baedyn's dad Barrie, and the whole family 'are so proud of him'.

She added: "We can't wait to see what challenge he sets himself next.

"We would like to thank everyone that supported him for their support, donations and good luck messages.

"We're extremely grateful and humbled that the community got behind him.