Railway incident in West Sussex - Emergency services called to 'disturbance'

News you can trust since 1887

Railway incident in West Sussex - Emergency services called to 'disturbance'

E-scooter riders sent warning as two arrests made in Sussex - 'Don’t put them on your Christmas wish list'

Oving and North Mundham residents condemn plans for new homes in Runcton

Chichester’s former mayor remembered as a ‘well-known and much loved figure’

March With Midwives UK: Vigil in Chichester to raise awareness of crisis in profession

Chichester residents offered free parking at Christmas to support local businesses

Decision made on future of Selsey care home run by county council