Ongoing search for Bognor teenager missing for more than a week

Police are searching for a teenager, who has missing from Bognor Regis for nine days.

According to Sussex Police, Eriglen Morina, 16, was last seen in the town at around 2.40pm last Wednesday (November 27), when he absconded from his place of residence.

A spokesman said: "Eriglen did not have a mobile phone or any money on him at the time.

"He was last seen wearing a burnt orange coloured baseball jacket and black jeans. He is believed to have family and friends in London.

"Anyone who sees him or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1039 of 27/11."