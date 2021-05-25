Orphan ducklings rescued near Chichester level crossing

Chichester Police took to social media to show the 11 stray birds which were found earlier today, with no sign of their mother nearby.

Police said the rescue happened with the help of residents and that the orphaned ducklings have been left in the care of wildlife charity Brent Lodge.

A spokesman for Chichester Police said: "Eleven fluffy ducklings rescued from near the train gates at Chichester with the help of local residents who brought them into the front office. Mum couldn't be found so they've been taken to the excellent team @brentlodge who will look after them."