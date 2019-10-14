Outdoor gym approved at Chichester park

Plans to install an outdoor gym at a park in Chichester have been approved.

The five pieces of gym equipment at Swanfield Park will be located to the south east of the Swanfield Park Community Centre.

They will include a skier, surfer, double leg press, cycle and chest press and pull down station.

Accessible to members of the public, all the items are suitable for anyone over the age of 14 to use.

The proposal was put forward by A2Dominion, which had secured funding from Chichester District Council for the gym.

It is part of a wider plan to refurbish Swanfield Park in order to make it ‘a more accessible and inclusive environment the local community can use’, according to the planning application.

Funding has also been secured to transform the nearby children’s play area, which was closed after being deemed ‘unsafe’, the application stated.

To see the plans in full, search reference 19/01976/FUL on Chichester District Council’s planning website.

